AXS Investments LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $272.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.28. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

