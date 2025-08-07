Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $276.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.