Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 842.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,213,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $470,199,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $75.51 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

