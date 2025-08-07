Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.