Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Centene stock on July 30th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/18/2025.

Centene Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,284,000 after acquiring an additional 890,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

