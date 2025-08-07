Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 82,617 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in YETI by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in YETI by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,374 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in YETI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 147,138 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.84.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

