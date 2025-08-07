Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 917,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,801,000 after buying an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,145 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 40,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

