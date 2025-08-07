Critical Analysis: Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Risk & Volatility

Cielo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80% Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cielo and Auto Parts 4Less Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cielo beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

