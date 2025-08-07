WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.