Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.79.

Arista Networks Stock Up 17.4%

ANET opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,944,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock worth $395,523,885. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

