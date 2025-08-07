CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 227,992 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

TDS stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

