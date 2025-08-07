HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,476,100 shares, anincreaseof74.0% from the June 30th total of 3,721,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Stock Down 33.3%
OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About HUMBL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUMBL
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buy the Dip? These Earnings Misses Offer Long-Term Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.