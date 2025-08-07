HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,476,100 shares, anincreaseof74.0% from the June 30th total of 3,721,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Down 33.3%

OTCMKTS:HMBL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

