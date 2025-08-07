CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,090 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $1,542,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,114.75. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the sale, the director owned 11,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,859.87. The trade was a 39.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,084 shares of company stock worth $3,172,904. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.