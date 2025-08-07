Rep. Tim Moore Buys Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Centene stock on July 29th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centene alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/18/2025.

Centene Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of CNC stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $146,557,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 155.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,802,000 after buying an additional 2,373,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after buying an additional 2,126,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 111.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 1,902,277 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.