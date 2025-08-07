Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

