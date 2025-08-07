CenterBook Partners LP Sells 41,728 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,728 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,522.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 229,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

