CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8,352.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after buying an additional 1,434,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,156,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6,633.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 319,583 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $90.38 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

