WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 145,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $284.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.47 and a 200 day moving average of $268.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.