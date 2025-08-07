Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.