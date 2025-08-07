Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

