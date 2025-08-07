CenterBook Partners LP Increases Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Tidewater worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 477.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 94,555.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 14.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.