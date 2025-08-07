Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 12,133 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 556,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,520,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 45,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.