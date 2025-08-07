Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 101,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

