Pinney & Scofield Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 235,919 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,649,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

