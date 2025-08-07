Pinney & Scofield Inc. Has $9.56 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.