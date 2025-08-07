Keb Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

