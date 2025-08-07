Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 1,890 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,691,000 after purchasing an additional 655,153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,528,000 after buying an additional 439,649 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Shares of IQV opened at $177.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

