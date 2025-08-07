Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 918,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 264,658 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.