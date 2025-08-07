Keb Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.