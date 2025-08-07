Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 35,946 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 345.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

