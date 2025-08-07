Keb Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

DFAX opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

