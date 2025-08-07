Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,915 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 885,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,033,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 366,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

