ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $27.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.8750.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
ChargePoint Price Performance
NYSE CHPT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.00). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 131.65% and a negative net margin of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.