Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,795 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

