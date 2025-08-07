Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,784 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for about 22.6% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 57.7% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

