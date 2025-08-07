Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $20.36 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 129,553 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ES opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

