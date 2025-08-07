CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 131,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $18,048,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 125,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $6,209,095.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,186.02. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $552,413.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.80. This represents a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,704 shares of company stock valued at $40,644,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.6%

HIMS opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

