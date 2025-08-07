CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 13,675 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. Analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,024,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,748,409.39. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 51,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,077,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,400. This trade represents a 53.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,364 shares of company stock valued at $236,839 and sold 198,612 shares valued at $4,025,887. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

