Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $435,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,323,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,268,000 after buying an additional 412,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

