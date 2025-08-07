Head-To-Head Comparison: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) vs. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and Amtech Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $53.07 billion 1.68 -$18.76 billion ($4.77) -4.28 Amtech Systems $101.21 million 0.63 -$8.49 million ($2.22) -2.02

Analyst Ratings

Amtech Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intel. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intel and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 5 23 1 0 1.86 Amtech Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $22.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Intel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -38.64% -3.78% -2.06% Amtech Systems -34.79% -2.51% -1.67%

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Intel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer cleaning equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. It also offers substrate products comprising of double-sided wafer cleaning system, entegrity head tester, substrate carrier, substrate polishing templates, double-sided lapping and polishing machines, single-sided polisher, and substrate process chemicals. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

