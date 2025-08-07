Cresta Advisors Ltd. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

