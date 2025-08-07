Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $740,482,000 after acquiring an additional 190,847 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,589,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,005 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

