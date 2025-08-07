CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,591,000 after buying an additional 1,297,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 319.0%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.