Arjuna Capital Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arjuna Capital lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in eBay were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in eBay by 59.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.69.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,174 shares of company stock worth $30,848,146. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

