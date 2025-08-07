Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 27,975 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 8.2% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after buying an additional 1,596,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,698,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

