Trv Gp Vi LLC Buys 1,059,203 Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Trv Gp Vi LLC lifted its stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,203 shares during the quarter. Septerna makes up approximately 58.1% of Trv Gp Vi LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trv Gp Vi LLC owned about 0.09% of Septerna worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Septerna Price Performance

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Septerna, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

