2,843 Shares in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

CRH Trading Down 0.3%

CRH stock opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

