Battery Global Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Battery Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.7%

ACWI opened at $130.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

