VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

