Foxtons Group PLC Unsponsored ADR Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Foxtons Group
